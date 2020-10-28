Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Buy

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.