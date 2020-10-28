Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,498 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

