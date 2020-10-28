Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $526,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Banner stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

