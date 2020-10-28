Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

