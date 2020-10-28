Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 130.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westrock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Westrock by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westrock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

