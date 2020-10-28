Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

