Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $539.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

