Zacks Investment Research Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Hold

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 109,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

