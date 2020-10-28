Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,889.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

