Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.