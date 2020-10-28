Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Stephens

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68 Amazon.com, Inc.
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68 Amazon.com, Inc.
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $211,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $211,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc.
First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report