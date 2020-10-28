Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

