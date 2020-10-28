FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) PT Raised to $53.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

