Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Loop Capital

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

BLMN stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 139.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

