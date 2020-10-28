Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 246,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plantronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plantronics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 120,013 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.