Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

