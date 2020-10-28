Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NUVA opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

