Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 102.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.