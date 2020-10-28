Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 974 Shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Retrophin by 54.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $383,039. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.67. Retrophin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

