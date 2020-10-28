Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. Retrophin, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,931 shares of company stock valued at $383,039. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

