Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $879.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.