$0.80 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.95. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.00 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

