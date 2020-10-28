Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.19. Inogen reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Inogen’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Inogen by 129.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inogen by 180.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INGN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

