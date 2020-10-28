Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

AEO stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

