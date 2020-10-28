NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $174,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.