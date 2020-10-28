NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $174,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.
In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
