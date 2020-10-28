NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $179,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14,972.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 475,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.