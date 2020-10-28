NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTH. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $149.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

