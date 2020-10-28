NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

