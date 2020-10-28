NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $178,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

