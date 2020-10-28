NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $176,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

