NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.

