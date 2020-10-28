WesBanco Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

WesBanco stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 41.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

