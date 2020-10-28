NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $179,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $2,210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

