NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $174,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

