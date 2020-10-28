Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Twitter in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

