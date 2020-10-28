NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 36 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 596.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX opened at $573.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $575.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.54 and a 200 day moving average of $489.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

