NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $635,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

DRI stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.