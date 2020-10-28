NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $183,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

