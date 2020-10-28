NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $183,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hasbro PT Raised to $94.00
Hasbro PT Raised to $94.00
Piper Sandler Boosts HCA Healthcare Price Target to $149.00
Piper Sandler Boosts HCA Healthcare Price Target to $149.00
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report