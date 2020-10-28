Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

