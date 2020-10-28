Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

