NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 196 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

SCHP opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

