NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 298 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

