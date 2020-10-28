NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $221,000 Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

