Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 241,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.