Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

