Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:BKR opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

