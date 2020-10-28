Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

EMN stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

