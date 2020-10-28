Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 6,238 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

