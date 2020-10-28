Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 95,683 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,683 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

