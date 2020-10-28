Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.83 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

