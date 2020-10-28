Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 128,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

NYSE WU opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

